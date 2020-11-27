Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,892 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 361,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 808,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,396,172. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

