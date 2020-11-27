Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 152,580 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 208.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 111.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 418,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 185,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

