Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778,219 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. 20,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

