Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,500. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.