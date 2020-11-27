Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.22. 149,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,464,332. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,752 shares of company stock worth $6,908,591. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

