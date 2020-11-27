Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 618.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,208 shares of company stock worth $163,768,916. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.97. 14,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.