Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 693.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 6,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

