Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.74. 8,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 50.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

