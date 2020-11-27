Brokerages Set Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Price Target at $69.33

Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,913. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $8,098,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

