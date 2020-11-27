Brokerages Set Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Price Target at €49.50

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €48.88 ($57.50).

Several analysts have issued reports on ALO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ALO stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.42 ($51.08). 2,235,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.42. Alstom SA has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

