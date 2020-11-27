Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $30.80

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CARA remained flat at $$15.05 on Tuesday. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

