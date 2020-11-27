Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $76.11

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $453,873 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 2,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

