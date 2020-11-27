Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $81.08

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. 1,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,911. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 over the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

