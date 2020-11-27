Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$7.71

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 297,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.14. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

