Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target at $135.77

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,388 shares of company stock worth $70,801,901. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

