Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $80.75

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. FMR LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,367,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.