Brokerages Set Novan, Inc. (VTX:NOVN) PT at CHF 94.08

Shares of Novan, Inc. (VTX:NOVN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 94.08.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on Novan and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Novan has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

