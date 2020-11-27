Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT at $2.91

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 147,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,661,688. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.