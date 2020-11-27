Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $25.18

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $1,762,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Steven Madden by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,767. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

