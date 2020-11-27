Brokerages Set Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) PT at $50.00

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of TLND stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $72,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.