Brokerages Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price at $39.28

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCNNF. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TCNNF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 555,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $28.78.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

