Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $81.26

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.26.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $149,309,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.34. 9,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,909. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

