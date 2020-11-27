Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,000. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after purchasing an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,649. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

