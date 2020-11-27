Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Invests $2.05 Million in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 531,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 3.97% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 869,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,693. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

