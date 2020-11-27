Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Invests $3.87 Million in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Graham makes up approximately 0.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Graham by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,495. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

