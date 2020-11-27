Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 53,237 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 4.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,026,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,593 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 176.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 54.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 317,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

