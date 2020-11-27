Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,963,000. State Street makes up 2.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

