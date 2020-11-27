Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 8,518 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 12.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $1,986,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 166,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 427.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 291,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.47. 147,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.