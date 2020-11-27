Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,863,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after acquiring an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

