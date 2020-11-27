Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 252.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $382,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 45,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

