Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $5.89. Canaan shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 67,384 shares.

CAN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Canaan alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.