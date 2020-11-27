Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Canaan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

