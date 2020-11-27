Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.89.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$111.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.