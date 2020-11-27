Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.01

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 75822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

