Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 108 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $322.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

