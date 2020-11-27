Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

ARGX stock opened at $265.48 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.04.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.