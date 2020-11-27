Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $696.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

