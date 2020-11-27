Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYU. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11.

