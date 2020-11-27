Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

