Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.51 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.