Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,403 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 413.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 72,869 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 364,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 199,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

