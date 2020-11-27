Capital Analysts LLC Buys 379 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $207.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

