Capital Analysts LLC Buys 482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $261.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $263.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

