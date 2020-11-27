Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

