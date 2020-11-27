Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,343 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

