Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Atrion by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at $1,891,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atrion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Atrion by 220.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion stock opened at $590.60 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $764.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.69 and its 200 day moving average is $639.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

