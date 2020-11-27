Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

