Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 10.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 67.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

CCMP stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.23.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.