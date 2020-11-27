Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.19% of Omeros worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

