Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

